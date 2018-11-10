× Trump Blames California Wildfires on Forest Management

President Trump blamed the latest California wildfires on “gross mismanagement of the forests,” in a tweet on Saturday.

“There is no reason for these massive, deadly and costly forest fires in California except that forest management is so poor. Billions of dollars are given each year, with so many lives lost, all because of gross mismanagement of the forests,” the president wrote.

Trump threatened to withhold federal funds from California, adding, “Remedy now, or no more Fed payments!”

The comments were Trump’s first about massive wildfires, including a blaze that incinerated most of the Northern California town of Paradise and killed at least nine people, along with the destructive fires in Southern California.

California congressman Ted Lieu, a frequent Trump critic, responded to the president on Twitter, saying, “Oh, and guess who owns much of the forest land in CA? Your federal agencies. CA only owns 2%. Guess who cut funding to forest management in the budget? YOU DID.”

The president is currently in Paris commemorating 100 years since the end of World War I, and meeting with European leaders on foreign policy.

This is not the first time Trump has lashed out regarding California wildfires. In August, he said the fires are worsened by “bad environmental laws.”

“California wildfires are being magnified & made so much worse by the bad environmental laws which aren’t allowing massive amounts of readily available water to be properly utilized. It is being diverted into the Pacific Ocean. Must also tree clear to stop fire from spreading!” Trump tweeted.