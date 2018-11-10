× Woolsey and Hill Fires: List of Evacuation Orders in L.A., Ventura Counties on Saturday

As the Woolsey and Hill fires continued into a third day Saturday, officials asked residents to heed evacuation orders when asked to leave.

The destructive Woolsey blaze has burned 109 square miles along the Ventura and Los Angeles County line, damaging or destroying at least 150 structures. Two people were found dead in an area in Malibu affected by the fire, but it remained unclear how they died. Containment held at 0 percent.

The Hill Fire, meanwhile, has charred 4,500 acres further up the Ventura County coastal areas.

Ventura County Sheriff’s Sgt. Eric Buschow said Saturday that 95,000 residents in that county remain under evacuation orders.

Authorities urged them to heed the orders, and indicated residents will be allowed to return as soon at is safe to do so.

“We have to make sure areas are safe before people go back in, so please be patient,” Ventura County Sheriff’s Sgt. Eric Buschow said at a news conference on Saturday.

While fire officials are continuing to asses damage by the blaze, changing wind conditions could affect efforts to repopulate.

Here is a list of all evacuation areas in L.A. and Ventura counties.

Los Angeles County

Entire city of Malibu

Calabasas: All residents off Parkway Calabasas, including The Oaks, Vista Point, Westridge, Calabasas Hills, Calabasas Park Estates

Monte Nido, Topanga communities

Liberty Canyon west to Decker Canyon and south all the way to Pacific Coast Highway

Las Virgenes/Malibu Canyon on the east to Decker Canyon on the west all the way to Malibu at PCH

Entire community of Hidden Hills: residents urged to take Valley Circle Blvd towards Chatsworth

Entire community of Oak Park

Bell Canyon: Saddlebow Road between Maverick Lane and Morgan Road

Westlake Village

West Hills

For more details about evacuations in L.A. County, visit https://www.lacounty.gov/woolseyfire/

Ventura County

Camarillo Springs – All areas (Hill Fire)

Point Mugu Naval Base (Hill Fire)

Vallecito Trailer Park – All areas (Hill Fire)

California State University Channel Islands – All areas (Hill Fire)

Dos Vientos – All areas outlined on map below (Hill Fire)

South Coast – All areas outlined on map below (Hill Fire)

Bell Canyon – Entire Community(Woolsey Fire)

Oak Park – Entire Community (Woolsey Fire)

Thousand Oaks – T.O. Blvd north to Sunset Hills, from Oak Park west to Highway 23 (Woolsey Fire)

West of Highway 23 – south of E. Olsen Road, north of Pederson Rd. (Woolsey Fire)

South of Bard Lake, east of Highway 23 (Woolsey Fire)

South of Highway 101, east of Reino Rd., north of Potrero Rd., east to the L.A./Ventura County line (Woolsey Fire)

Wood Ranch and Long Canyon – All areas outlined on map below (Woolsey Fire)

Voluntary Evacuations

Simi Valley – Long Canyon, Bridal Path, Wood Ranch (Woolsey Fire)

Road Closures

Highway 101 closed in both directions at Valley Circle Boulevard to Reyes Adobe Road

Highway 101 off-ramps at Camarillo Springs Road

Highway 1 southbound closed at Las Posas Road

Bell Canyon Road at Valley Circle Boulevard

Borchard Road at Los Vientos Drive

Lynn Road at Reino Road

Potrero Road between Rancho Dos Vientos and South Lewis Road

Kanan Road between Westlake Boulevard and Lindero Canyon Road

Falling Star Avenue at Kanan Road

Erbes Road at Sapra Street

Evacuation Centers

Camarillo Community Center: 1605 E. Burnley St.

Accepting small animals

Borchard Community Center: 190 Reino Rd. Newbury Park

Accepting small animals:

Goebel Senior Adult Center: 1385 E. Janss Rd., Thousand Oaks (at capacity)

Thousand Oaks Teen Center: 1375 E. Janss Rd.

Rancho Santa Susana Recreation Center – 5005 Unit C Los Angeles Ave., Simi Valley, CA 9306

No animals accepted

Taft Charter High School: 5461 Winnetka Ave., Woodland Hills (at capacity)

Pierce College: 7100 El Rancho Dr., Woodland Hills, CA 91371 (Entrance off Desoto Ave.)

School Closures

California State University Channel Islands

Cal Lutheran University (except for emergency personnel)

Moorpark Community College

Pepperdine University (Malibu and Calabasas campuses)

For Ventura County School Closures, please check the Ventura County Office of Education website https://www.vcoe.org

Animal Shelters

Ventura County Fair Grounds: 10 W. Harbor Blvd., Ventura, CA 93001 (at capacity)

Ventura County Animal Services: (805) 388-4258

Ventura County Animal Shelter: 600 Aviation Dr, Camarillo, CA 93010

Ventura County Animal Services (805) 388-4258

Accepting small animals

Simi Valley Animal Shelter: 670 W. Los Angeles Ave., 805-388-4341

Accepting small animals

Pierce College: 7100 El Rancho Drive Woodland Hills (Entrance off Desoto Ave.) (at capacity)

Los Angeles County Animal Services

Hansen Dam Equestrian Center: 11127 Orcas Ave., Lake View Terrace (at capacity)

Los Angeles County Animal Services

Earl Warren Show Grounds: 3400 Calle Real, Santa Barbara (Check-in at Gate C off of Calle Real)

Anyone who needs assistance with large animals can call 805-388-4258

For more details about evacuations in Ventura County, visit https://www.vcemergency.com/