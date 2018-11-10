Woolsey Fire: 109 Square Miles Charred as Officials Confirm 2 Deaths in Malibu, Looting in Ventura County

Authorities on Saturday confirmed the discovery of two bodies in Malibu, which remained under mandatory evacuation order as the Woolsey Fire that started near Simi Valley continued its destructive path for a third day.

The L.A County Sheriff’s Department said the deaths remained under investigation and did not specify the cause. The remains were found Friday afternoon in the 33000 block of Mulholland Highway.

In Ventura County, officials reported two incidents of looting that occurred on Friday. One of two arrests made involved a vehicle pursuit, Sgt. Eric Buschow said.

The Woolsey Fire erupted east of Simi Valley on Thursday and moved toward Los Angeles County amid powerful winds. By Saturday morning, it had burned about 70,000 acres, or 109 square miles, Cal Fire said. That’s double the estimated acreage from the night before.

Nearly 900 personnel and 145 engines have been deployed to battle the fire as containment held at 0 percent.

A large swath of of southeast Ventura County were still under evacuation orders, as well as Westlake Village, Hidden Hills, Calabasas and Malibu and Agoura in L.A. County. At least 150 structures were believed to have been destroyed.

The owners of Malibu Phoenix Retreat, an event venue, described the devastation on the property their family has owned for 60 years.

Jenna Pierson said the business was just a month away from a grand opening after some renovations. But she’s not focused on the loss.

“Hopefully as a community we can come together,” Pierson told KTLA. “It’s a beautiful place to live. We’ve got a great community here. Everybody loves to help each other.”

Calmer winds were in the forecast Saturday as the blaze continued heading toward the ocean, allowing firefighters to attempt to build perimeters around the blaze.

“Our firefighters have been facing some extreme, tough fire conditions that they said they’ve never seen in their life,” L.A. County Fire Chief Daryl Osby said at a news conference Saturday.

“This is just a lull, we’re going to take advantage of that,” he said, adding that firefighters must also prepare for the return of gusty Santa Ana winds.

The National Weather Service expected Santa Ana winds to come back Sunday morning through Tuesday.

Osby also said that while area fire departments were assisting in the blaze, resources remained thin due to another wildfire burning in Northern California.

He added that requests have been made for additional resources, and more will be coming from Arizona and other neighboring states.

Despite relatively better conditions, Cal Fire spokesman Lucas Spelman warned gusts could still blow flames into homes. Spelman advised the public to stay indoors, noting that dust masks could only block larger debris, not particulates.

Meanwhile, the acreage for the Hill Fire, which erupted in Thousand Oaks just miles away from Wednesday night’s mass shooting, was estimated to have burned 4,531 acres. It was 25 percent contained as of Saturday morning, Cal Fire said.

Authorities urged residents to heed evacuation orders.

“We’ve had a lot of tragedy in our community,” said Linda Parks, the District 2 supervisor in Thousand Oaks. “We don’t want any more.”