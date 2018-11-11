× Driver of Vehicle in Malibu Where 2 Bodies Were Found Might’ve Become ‘Disoriented’ While Fleeing Woolsey Fire

The driver of the vehicle in Malibu where two bodies were found might’ve become disoriented while fleeing the Woolsey Fire, Los Angeles County sheriff’s Commander Scott Gage said Sunday.

The remains were discovered Friday around 4:45 p.m. inside a burned vehicle in the 33000 block of Mulholland Highway, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

“Detectives believe that the driver may have become disoriented while evacuating the area and the vehicle was overcome by fire,” Gage said.

The bodies appeared to belong to two adults, Gage added. The release of their names was pending identification by the Coroner’s Office.

The Woolsey Fire continued to burn for a fourth day on Sunday, scorching about 130 square miles with 10 percent containment. A Santa Ana event was expected to bring strong winds to Ventura and L.A. counties through Tuesday.

The death toll of the Camp Fire, which leveled the entire community of Paradise in Northern California, was much higher at 23 as of Sunday. Officials expected that number to rise as more than 100 people remained missing.