Malibu City Councilman In Hospital After Attempting to Save Home from Woolsey Fire

Malibu Mayor Pro Tem Jefferson “Zuma Jay” Wagner is recuperating at a hospital from “conditions related to his efforts to save his home on Friday night during the Woolsey Fire,” a City of Malibu spokesperson said in a news release Sunday.

“The City extends its support and best wishes for a complete recovery and quick return to the community that he loves,” the spokesperson wrote.

No further details on his condition were available.

The city of Malibu remains under mandatory evacuation from fire authorities, who once again on Sunday urged all residents to heed the evacuation orders.

