Woolsey Fire: All of Calabasas Evacuated, But Some Areas in L.A. and Ventura Counties Repopulated

The entire city of Calabasas was put under mandatory evacuation order Sunday evening as the Woolsey Fire continued to devastate communities for a fourth day, but some parts of Agoura Hills, Newbury Park, Thousand Oaks and Westlake Village were being repopulated.

Earlier, the Calabasas city order only applied to Parkway Calabasas, including The Oaks, Vista Point, Westridge, Calabasas Hills and Calabasas Park Estates.

ENTIRE CITY OF CALABASAS NOW UNDER MANDATORY EVACUATION NOTICE. Please see statement from City Manager Gary Lysik pic.twitter.com/IBLIw407I5 — City of Calabasas (@CityofCalabasas) November 12, 2018

Authorities lifted some mandatory evacuation orders in Ventura County earlier Sunday.

At 8 p.m., mandatory evacuation orders were lifted for parts of Newbury Park and Thousand Oaks.

In Newbury Park, within the perimeters of Lynn Road, Potrero Road on the north, Westlake Boulevard on the west, and the 101 Freeway on the south, the Thousand Oaks Police Department announced. Gated communities south of Potrero Road remained under mandatory evacuations. In Thousand Oaks, orders were lifted within the perimeters Erbes Road on the east, Olsen Road on the south, Westlake Boulevard on the west, and the 101 Freeway on the north.

At 9 p.m. Sunday, residents of some areas of Agoura Hills and Westlake Village in L.A. County were being allowed back in, the Sheriff's Department announced. Only neighborhoods north of the 101 Freeway and between Chesebro Road and Westlake Boulevard were being repopulated.

To allow for residents to get back in the California Highway Patrol planned to reopen the 101 Freeway, with northbound lanes to be open from Valley Circle Boulevard and off-ramps at Chesebro Road, Kanan Road, Reyes Adobe Road, and Lindero Canyon re-opening.

At 10 p.m., southbound lanes of the 101 Freeway will also reopen, with the same off-ramps opening to southbound traffic.

For residents who have been allowed to return to their homes, Ventura County Fire Capt. David Schwab stressed that the affected communities remained active fire areas. Any residents returning to their homes, Schwab said, must remain vigilant. Authorities also warned about the return of the Santa Ana winds, which could fuel flare ups.

"At this point, I think it's best for people to come home if they can, but to be vigilant. To inspect their own properties and look, and if there's issues to call 911 so that we can come and assist them," Schwab said.

Mandatory evacuation orders were lifted in the following Ventura County communities:

Camarillo Springs

California State University Channel Islands

Dos Vientos

Vallecito Trailer Park

Newbury Park – South of Highway 101 to Lynn Road, between Reino Road and Lynn Road

Thousand Oaks – East of Highway 23 to Erbes Road and north from Thousand Oaks to Sunset Hills boulevards

Thousand Oaks – West of Highway 23 between East Olsen Road and Sunset Hills Boulevard

Thousand Oaks – East of Erbes Road, south of Olsen Road, west of WestlakeBoulevard, and north of the 101 Freeway

Thousand Oaks – Lynn Rd, north of Potrero Road, west of Westlake Boulevard, and south of Highway 101.

Simi Valley – Long Canyon, Bridal Path, Wood Ranch

At a news conference on Sunday morning, officials from both L.A. and Ventura counties repeatedly urged those who remained under mandatory evacuation orders to heed their warnings.

"Things are not the way they were 10 years ago," Ventura County fire Chief Mark Lorenzen said. "Do not stay in your home to protect it. We do not want to have to go in to save lives."

Authorities also noted that animal control service personnel were also working diligently to save animals along with fire responders.

Mandatory Evacuations

Los Angeles County

For the latest information about evacuations in L.A. County, visit www.lacounty.gov/woolseyfire.

Topanga

Malibu – entire city plus areas south of 101 Freeway from Ventura County border to Las Virgines/Malibu Canyon, southward to the ocean

Hidden Hills – entire community – residents urged to take Valley Circle Boulevard towards Chatsworth

Calabasas

Monte Nido/ Topanga – entire community

Liberty Canyon west to Decker Canyon and south all the way to Pacific Coast Highway

Las Virgenes/Malibu Canyon east to Decker Canyon and west to Malibu/PCH

Oak Park – entire community

Bell Canyon – entire community

South of Bard Lake, east of Highway 23

South of Highway 101, east of Reino Road, north of Potrero Road, East to the Los Angeles/Ventura County Line

West Hills, west of Valley Circle Boulevard with border to the north at Roscoe Boulevard and to the south at Vanowen Street.

Thousand Oaks – Thousand Oaks Boulevard north to Sunset Hills, from Oak Park west to Highway 23

West of Highway 23, south of Olsen Road, north to Pederson Road

Ventura County

For the latest information about evacuations in Ventura County, visit www.vcemergency.com.

Point Mugu Naval Base

South Coast – All areas outlined on map at link above

Bell Canyon – entire community

Oak Park – entire community

Thousand Oaks – All areas outlined on map above

East of Las Posas Rd and South of Potrero Rd to Highway 1 (Pacific Coast Highway) and County Line

Lake Sherwood and Hidden Valley – All areas

Voluntary Evacuations

Los Angeles County

County officials said the Fire Department has issued voluntary evacuation alerts for residents near the affected areas.

Road Closures

For the latest information on highway closures, visit quickmap.dot.ca.gov or follow Caltrans on Twitter.

Westlake Boulevard at Potrero Road

Westlake Boulevard at Carlisle Road

101 both directions between Valley Circle Boulevard and Reyes Adobe Road

PCH northbound closed at Sunset

PCH southbound closed at Las Posas Road

Topanga Canyon Boulevard (State Route 27) from Mulholland Drive to PCH

State Route 23 from PCH to Potrero Road (south of 101)

Bell Canyon Road at Valley Circle Boulevard

Potrero Road is closed between Rancho Dos Vientos and S. Lewis Road

Potrero Road is closed at Wendy Drive

Kanan Road between Westlake Boulevard and Lindero Canyon Road

Falling Star Avenue at Kanan Road

Erbes Road at Sapra Street



Evacuation Centers

Camarillo Community Center: 1605 E. Burnley St., Camarillo (accepting small animals)

Borchard Community Center: 190 Reino Rd. Newbury Park (accepting small animals)

Goebel Senior Adult Center: 1385 E. Janss Rd., Thousand Oaks (at capacity)

Thousand Oaks Teen Center: 1375 E. Janss Rd., Thousand Oaks (at capacity)

Rancho Santa Susana Recreation Center – 5005 Unit C Los Angeles Ave., Simi Valley (no animals accepted)

Taft Charter High School: 5461 Winnetka Ave., Woodland Hills (at capacity)

Palisades High School, 15777 Bowdoin St., Pacific Palisades

Pierce College: 7100 El Rancho Dr., Woodland Hills (entrance off Desoto Ave.)

Animal Shelters

Ventura County

Anyone who needs assistance with large animals can call 805-388-4258.

Ventura County Fair Grounds: 10 W. Harbor Blvd., Ventura, CA 93001 (at capacity) Ventura County Animal Services: (805) 388-4258

Ventura County Animal Shelter: 600 Aviation Dr, Camarillo, CA 93010 Ventura County Animal Services 805-388-4258 (accepting small animals)

Simi Valley Animal Shelter: 670 W. Los Angeles Ave., 805-388-4341 (accepting small animals)

Pierce College: 7100 El Rancho Dr., Woodland Hills, CA 91371 (at capacity)

Hansen Dam Equestrian Center: 11127 Orcas Ave., Lake View Terrace (at capacity)

Earl Warren Show Grounds: 3400 Calle Real, Santa Barbara (check-in at Gate C off of Calle Real; accepting large animals)

L.A. County

Animals in crates are accepted at all Red Cross shelters except Palisades Charter.

For large animals: Fairplex: 1101 W. McKinley Ave., Pomona (enter through Gate 12 off White Avenue; accepting horses) Industry Hills Expo Center has stables for horses evacuated in the wildfires: 16200 Temple Ave, City of Industry. Call 626-330-0324 or 626-216-6428 after hours. Hanson Dam: 11798 Foothill Blvd, Lake View Terrace (at capacity) Antelope Valley Fair Grounds:2551 W. Ave. H, Lancaster



School Closures

California State University Channel Islands (classes scheduled to resume on Tuesday, Nov. 13)

Moorpark Community College (classes scheduled to resume on Tuesday, Nov. 13. Visit www.vcccd.edu for the latest information on Ventura County community colleges)

Pepperdine University (Malibu and Calabasas campuses)

For Ventura County School Closures, please check the Ventura County Office of Education website www.vcoe.org

Emergency hotlines

Those impacted by the fires seeking further information can call the Ventura County incident information hotline at 805-465-6650.

L.A. county residents, including persons with disabilities, can call 2-1-1 for emergency information and other referral services. Those outside the county can dial 800-339-6993. The toll-free line is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. It can also be accessed online by visiting www.211la.org.

A disaster distress helpline is also available at 1-800-985-5990 or text "TalkWithUs" to 66746 for emotional support and resources.

KTLA's Cindy Von Quednow contributed to this story.