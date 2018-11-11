× Part of 101 Freeway Reopens After Massive Wildfires Trigger Shutdown

A portion of the 101 Freeway that runs through the San Fernando Valley was reopened Sunday evening after being shut down due to massive wildfires.

All the freeway’s northbound lanes from Valley Circle Boulevard to Reyes Adobe Road have reopened, according to Caltrans officials. But the freeway’s off-ramps from Valley Circle to Liberty Canyon Road will remain closed while the on-ramps would be open.

Caltrans officials did not give an estimated time for when those parts of the freeway would open back up. Meanwhile, the agency said it’s still working on reopening southbound lanes in that area.

A backup of vehicles along the highway in lanes near Valley Circle could be seen breaking up about 9:18 p.m., in aerial footage of the freeway.

Officials said the partial reopening would help people who had been evacuated get back to their homes as some of those orders were lifted Sunday. Residents in some parts of Agoura Hills, Westlake Village, Newbury Park and Thousand Oaks were being let back in by evening.

The southbound lanes that are still closed run from Reyes Adobe to Valley Circle while the northbound Pacific Coast Highway will remain closed at Sunset Boulevard, Caltrans officials said in a tweet.

The tweet also said the southbound PCH at Las Posas will remain closed, among other continuing closures.

Closures 9:45pm:

*OPEN: NB US-101 Valley Circle to Reyes Adobe, but NB off ramps CLOSED Valley Circle to Liberty Cyn. NB on ramps OPEN.

CLOSED: SB US-101 Reyes Adobe to Valley Circle

NB PCH at Sunset

SB PCH at Las Posas

SR-27 Mullholland to PCH

