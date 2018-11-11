As Firefighters Continue to Battle Woolsey Fire, Santa Ana Winds Are Back With Ferocity Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

After a day of calmer winds on Saturday, the Santa Anas are picking up again Sunday and a Red Flag warning is in effect through the early part of the week.

The brief lull gave firefighters a narrow window of opportunity to get a better handle on the wildfires in Ventura and L.A. counties.

Fire crews took full advantage of the temporary respite and managed to make some progress on the fires. By Sunday morning, the Woolsey Fire was 10 percent contained while the The Hill Fire was 70 percent contained.

The returning Santa Anas are not good news for firefighters, although the winds could push some of the lingering smoke away from the city and out to sea. A smoke advisory will be in effect until at least Monday afternoon around Southern California, including in parts of Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties.

Red Flag conditions will be present in L.A. and Ventura counties through Tuesday, bringing "extremely critical" fire weather to the region as firefighters hope to contain the wildfires.

In the coastal and valley areas, winds will reach speeds between 40 to 50 mph; in the mountains, gusts could reach up to 50 or 60 mph, according to the weather service.

Possible impacts include: "Very rapid fire growth, extreme fire behavior, and long range spotting with existing fires."