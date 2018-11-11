Seminole Springs Mobile Home Park, Next to Iconic Rock Store, Devastated by Woolsey Fire

Much of the Seminole Springs mobile home park along scenic Mulholland Highway appears to have burned as the Woolsey Fire left a path of destruction through the Santa Monica Mountains.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed that many dozens of units were destroyed at the park, which is resident-owned.

Seminole Springs is next to the iconic century-old Rock Store, a bar and restaurant that’s popular weekend destination for motorcyclists. The Rock Store, which was once a stagecoach stop, appeared to have survived the fire, according to a post on its Facebook page.

In an unincorporated area of Los Angeles County between Agoura Hills and Malibu, Seminole Springs is at 30473 Mulholland Highway. Renters at Seminole Springs bought out the owner in 1986, forming a nonprofit co-operative. The site includes a lake, pool and clubhouse.

It’s not clear how many units survived the fire.

The Woolsey Fire had burned more than 83,000 acres and was 10 percent contained, authorities said at a Sunday morning news conference. At least 170 structures have burned, authorities said, cautioning they did not have a complete count.

Video from Sky5 appeared to show many more homes destroyed.

Many mandatory evacuation orders remain in place, and firefighters are concerned that Santa Ana winds have returned and could spread flames to more communities. Winds are expected to peak at more than 40 mph and to continue through Tuesday.

Seminole Springs, in an area sometimes called Cornell, is one of many communities devastated by the fire.