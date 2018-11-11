Sunday “Gayle on the Go!”, Sunday, November 11th, 2018

It's Sunday! Armistice Day. The 11th Hour of the 11th Day of the 11th Month of 1918. Remembrance Day. It's also Veteran's Day. Honor the men and women who have served. Honor their familieswho who have sacrificed so much.
Thank you for your service. This day and these events are for you!
Veteran’s Day 2018
Palm Springs: Veteran’s Day Parade
November 11, 2018, 3:30 p.m.
Downtown Palm Springs
The City of Palm Springs proudly presents the 22nd annual Palm Springs Veteran’s Day Parade Sunday, November 11 at 3:30 p.m. in downtown Palm Springs. The parade begins at Ramon Road and Palm Canyon Drive and heads northbound on Palm Canyon Drive to Alejo Road. The parade lasts approximately one hour and concludes with a patriotic concert and fireworks finale. The main stage is located at the intersection of Amado Road and Palm Canyon Drive.
The City of Palm Springs has once again been designated as a Regional Site for the observance of Veteran’s Day by the Department of Veterans Affairs. They are one of just sixty events selected nationwide to receive this honor. The parade theme is "Honoring All Who Served". This parade is one of the largest in Southern California and is supported by military units, marching bands, veterans' organizations and much more. Join us as we pay tribute to all of our veterans for their service in the Armed Forces.
Veteran’s Day 2018
REDLANDS: The Redlands Veterans Day Parade and Picnic November 11, 2018, 9 a.m. The parade begins at Redlands Boulevard and Citrus Avenue, ending at Jennie Davis Park, Redlands Boulevard and New York Street. There will be a ceremony by American Legion at 10:30 a.m. and more celebration in the park follows. Redlands, CA cityofredlands.org
Veteran’s Day 2018
SAN BERNARDINO: Veteran’s Day Salute & Parade, November 11, 2018, 11 a.m. The parade begins at 11 a.m. at 7th & “D” Streets, ending at Meadowbrook Park, 250 North Sierra Way, for a ceremonial salute. This event is free.
Veteran’s Day 2018
SAN FERNANDO VALLEY: Veteran's Day Parade, November 11, 2018, 11:11 a.m. The parade begins at Laurel Canyon Boulevard and San Fernando Mission Boulevard, proceeding down Laurel Canyon Boulevard. This parade is 1.1 miles and this parade culminates at the Ritchie Valens Recreation Center and Park, 10736 Laurel Canyon Boulevard, Pacoima, CA 91331 (At the corner of Laurel Canyon Boulevard and Paxton Street). There will be a carnival at the Ritchie Valens Recreation Center. sfvveteransdayparade.com
Free Admission for Veterans!
Lyon Air Museum
19300 Ike Jones Road
Santa Ana
714 210 4585
lyonairmuseum.org
Free Flu Shots for Veterans!
American Family Care
AmericamFamilyCare.com
Veterans Appreciation Day 2018
Pacific Battleship Center / Battleship Iowa Museum
250 South Harbor Boulevard, Berth 87
San Pedro
877 446 9261
pacificbattleship.com
Veterans Day 2018
Forest Lawn - Hollywood Hills
6300 Forest Lawn Drive
Los Angeles
888 204 3131
forestlawn.com
Free!
17th Annual Veterans Appreciation & Heritage Pow Wow
Native American Veterans
South Gate Park
4941 Tweedy Boulevard
South Gate
http://www.crazycrow.com
Veteran’s Day Weekend
“Habitat for Heroes”
Habitat for Humanity of Greater Los Angeles
Volunteer * Donate * Support
http://www.habitatla.org
