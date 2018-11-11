Sunday “Gayle on the Go!”, Sunday, November 11th, 2018

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's Sunday! Armistice Day. The 11th Hour of the 11th Day of the 11th Month of 1918. Remembrance Day. It's also Veteran's Day. Honor the men and women who have served. Honor their familieswho who have sacrificed so much.

Thank you for your service. This day and these events are for you!

Veteran’s Day 2018

Palm Springs: Veteran’s Day Parade

November 11, 2018, 3:30 p.m.

Downtown Palm Springs

The City of Palm Springs proudly presents the 22nd annual Palm Springs Veteran’s Day Parade Sunday, November 11 at 3:30 p.m. in downtown Palm Springs. The parade begins at Ramon Road and Palm Canyon Drive and heads northbound on Palm Canyon Drive to Alejo Road. The parade lasts approximately one hour and concludes with a patriotic concert and fireworks finale. The main stage is located at the intersection of Amado Road and Palm Canyon Drive.

The City of Palm Springs has once again been designated as a Regional Site for the observance of Veteran’s Day by the Department of Veterans Affairs. They are one of just sixty events selected nationwide to receive this honor. The parade theme is "Honoring All Who Served". This parade is one of the largest in Southern California and is supported by military units, marching bands, veterans' organizations and much more. Join us as we pay tribute to all of our veterans for their service in the Armed Forces.

Veteran’s Day 2018

REDLANDS: The Redlands Veterans Day Parade and Picnic November 11, 2018, 9 a.m. The parade begins at Redlands Boulevard and Citrus Avenue, ending at Jennie Davis Park, Redlands Boulevard and New York Street. There will be a ceremony by American Legion at 10:30 a.m. and more celebration in the park follows. Redlands, CA cityofredlands.org

Veteran’s Day 2018

SAN BERNARDINO: Veteran’s Day Salute & Parade, November 11, 2018, 11 a.m. The parade begins at 11 a.m. at 7th & “D” Streets, ending at Meadowbrook Park, 250 North Sierra Way, for a ceremonial salute. This event is free.

Veteran’s Day 2018

SAN FERNANDO VALLEY: Veteran's Day Parade, November 11, 2018, 11:11 a.m. The parade begins at Laurel Canyon Boulevard and San Fernando Mission Boulevard, proceeding down Laurel Canyon Boulevard. This parade is 1.1 miles and this parade culminates at the Ritchie Valens Recreation Center and Park, 10736 Laurel Canyon Boulevard, Pacoima, CA 91331 (At the corner of Laurel Canyon Boulevard and Paxton Street). There will be a carnival at the Ritchie Valens Recreation Center. sfvveteransdayparade.com

Free Admission for Veterans!

Lyon Air Museum

19300 Ike Jones Road

Santa Ana

714 210 4585

lyonairmuseum.org

Free Flu Shots for Veterans!

American Family Care

AmericamFamilyCare.com

Veterans Appreciation Day 2018

Pacific Battleship Center / Battleship Iowa Museum

250 South Harbor Boulevard, Berth 87

San Pedro

877 446 9261

pacificbattleship.com

Veterans Day 2018

Forest Lawn - Hollywood Hills

6300 Forest Lawn Drive

Los Angeles

888 204 3131

forestlawn.com

Free!

17th Annual Veterans Appreciation & Heritage Pow Wow

Native American Veterans

South Gate Park

4941 Tweedy Boulevard

South Gate

http://www.crazycrow.com

Veteran’s Day Weekend

“Habitat for Heroes”

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Los Angeles

Volunteer * Donate * Support

http://www.habitatla.org

Property from the Career of “The Queen of Soul” Aretha Franklin

Julien’s Auctions

Music Icons & Idols: Rock-N-Roll Auction

Hard Rock Cafe New York & Online

http://www.juliensauctions.com

Pasadena Arts & Crafts Show

Hilton Pasadena

168 South Los Robles Avenue

Pasadena

Pet Food Shortage

spcaLA Shelters

http://www.spcaLA.com

Pet Food Shortage

spcaLA Wish List

http://www.amazon.com

Photo Ark: One Man’s Quest to Document the World’s Animals

Annenberg Space for Photography

2000 Avenue of the Stars

Los Angeles

213 403 3000

annenbergphotospace.org

Pompeii: The Exhibition

Reagan Presidential Library & Museum

40 Presidential Drive

Simi Valley

http://www.reaganfoundation.org

