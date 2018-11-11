× Unhealthy Air Plagues Much of Southern California for Another Day as Woolsey Fire Burns

The Woolsey fire is bringing another day of unhealthy air and smoke to Southern California.

In Los Angeles County, the areas with the worst air quality Saturday were the west San Fernando Valley and northwest coastal Los Angeles County, according to Dr. Muntu Davis, Los Angeles County health officer. The air in these regions is considered unhealthy for everyone, not just people who are sensitive to pollution.

This site shows real-time air quality conditions for locations statewide.

As of Sunday morning, a large swath of western and central Los Angeles County had unhealthy air.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

Here is a high resolution look at model smoke output from the #WoolseyFire The dark red represents the heaviest smoke. #cawx #LAweather pic.twitter.com/bQ7C4SAqOv — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) November 11, 2018

ADVISORY UPDATES:

SMOKE ADVISORY: extended to Sunday, November 11th as #WoolseyFire + #HillFire continue to burn.#CheckBeforeYouBurn: Sunday, November 11th & Monday, November 11 are No-Burn Days: https://t.co/V1FdEwV3zA. For the latest advisory info: https://t.co/Y158Op74tv pic.twitter.com/e2EWIggj6b — South Coast AQMD (@SouthCoastAQMD) November 10, 2018