Woolsey Fire: 'Fire Tornadoes' Possible as Santa Ana Winds Return With a Vengeance, Forecasters Warn

Santa Ana winds began to pick up Sunday morning, and with it the Woolsey fire.

Winds could gust as high as 60 mph in the mountains and 50 mph in coastal and valley areas, and are expected to peak between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m Sunday and continue through Tuesday evening, said David Gomberg, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

The upcoming three-day span of strong winds, low humidity and parched vegetation portends another round of danger, he said.

“The potential dangers would be very rapid fire spread and extreme fire behavior,” including possible fire tornadoes, he said.

