10 Lions Tracked by Santa Monica Mountains Officials Confirmed OK; 3 Lions and 4 Bobcats Unaccounted For

Authorities who track wildlife in the Santa Monica Mountains reported Tuesday that 10 of 13 mountain lions they are monitoring are safe, while there’s no word yet on the fates of the other three lions, as well as the four bobcats, that have been fitted with radio collars.

The cats’ habitats were ravaged by the Woolsey Fire, which has claimed the lives of two people, scorched more than 91,000 acres and destroyed more than 370 homes, Cal Fire officials said.

On Monday, National Park Service officials said via social media that “of the 13 mountain lions with working radio collars in and around the Santa Monica Mountains, we can confirm with GPS locations and movement data that eight of those appear to be alive and moving.”

On Tuesday, the agency said it had received transmissions from the collars of two others mountain lions — P-47 and P-54 — that indicated they were moving around normally.

A third mountain lion with GPS collar, P-74, was still unaccounted for, as were two equipped with VHF collars, which require parks officials to track them in person — something they won’t be able to do until fire activity subsides.

Officials also follow the movements of four bobcats.

“It appears the entire home ranges for all four have burned,” according to the social media post. “We can’t get the movement data (without) going in the field to download, which we can’t do right now. It’s possible they managed to survive but only time will tell.”

