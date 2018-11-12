Ahead of Migrant Caravan’s Arrival, Some Lanes at San Ysidro and Otay Mesa Ports of Entry Will Close

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Some northbound lanes at San Ysidro and Otay Mesa ports of entry will close starting Tuesday as equipment is installed in preparation for the migrant caravan arrival at the U.S.-Mexico border, KTLA sister station KSWB reported.

Beginning at 8 a.m. Tuesday, at least three northbound lanes at San Ysidro Port of Entry and one lane at Otay Mesa Port of Entry will be closed for the installation of barbed wire, barriers, barricades and fencing, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

The materials are in preparation for the potential safety and security risk the caravan could cause, according to CBP.

The lanes are not expected to reopen until sometime after the caravan arrives.

“CBP has been and will continue to prepare for the potential arrival of thousands of people migrating in a caravan heading towards the border of the United States,” said Pete Flores, director of field operations in San Diego. “These preparations include training exercises, deploying additional CBP personnel, and partnering with the U.S. military to harden our ports of entry and the border area between those legal crossings into the U.S.” Border officials recommend people traveling northbound to the U.S. prepare for the possibility of longer wait times due to the lane closures.