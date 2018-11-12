Peak Fire: 118 Freeway Lanes Reopen as Crews Stop 105-Acre Blaze From Spreading in Simi Valley

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The 118 Freeway in Simi Valley partially reopened Monday afternoon as crews managed to stop a 105-acre blaze from spreading in Simi Valley, one of two new fires that erupted as firefighters continued to battle the Hill and Woolsey fires nearby.

The first blaze broke out along Lynn Road in the Newbury Park area around 10 a.m. It burned less than 5 acres, with ground and aerial units already in the area managing to remove the initial threat to homes, according to Ventura County fire.

About a hundred firefighters responded to the scene, and the flames were contained as of 1:20 p.m.

Five minutes after that fire was ignited however, another brush fire started south of the 118 Freeway near the Rocky Peak trailhead in Simi Valley.

Ventura County fire said by 12:40 p.m., crews were able to stop the flames from progressing. It scorched about 105 acres, the agency said.

The blaze, dubbed the Peak Fire, was burning northeast outside the evacuation perimeter for the Woolsey Fire, a map on the Ventura County emergency website indicates.

Officials shut down the eastbound lanes of the 118 at Yosemite Avenue and the westbound lanes at Topanga Canyon, according to California Highway Patrol. At 12:35 p.m., CHP tweeted that it has reopened the westbound side of the freeway. The agency also announced that the closure at Santa Susana Pass and Box Canyon has been lifted.

Heavy smoke that blanketed the area near the 118 appeared to have mostly cleared by 1 p.m., Sky5 footage shows.

At 1:24 p.m., CHP said two of the eastbound lanes have been unblocked but drivers should expect delays as firefighters continued to work on the Peak Fire.

CHP had urged motorists to avoid the 118 in the Simi Valley and Chatsworth areas and recommended the 126 or 101 Freeway as alternative routes.

The L.A. Sheriff's Department said an immediate evacuation order was issued for the Box Canyon and Lake Manor communities. In Ventura County, fire officials said no mandatory evacuation orders were in place and those near the fire were asked to shelter in place on Kuehner Drive.

The Peak Fire was threatening structures, Ventura County fire Chief Mark Lorenzen said, prompting a "full response" from Ventura County and L.A. city and county fire departments.

“That’s probably our fire with the most potential right now," Lorenzen said at a news conference Monday morning.

The new fires erupted as crews attempted to get an upper hand on the massive Woolsey Fire, which started east of Simi Valley on Thursday and moved toward the ocean in L.A. County. It claimed two lives in Malibu on Friday, and has burned more than 143 square miles, officials said.

That fire was about 20 percent contained as of Monday morning.

Meanwhile, the Hill Fire in Santa Rosa Valley appeared to be mostly under control at 4,531 acres and 80 percent containment.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph were expected to persist in Simi Valley Monday, according to the National Weather Service. Relative humidity could drop as low as 6 percent.

A red flag warning remained in effect for Ventura and L.A. counties through Tuesday.