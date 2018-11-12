Cost of Building Southland Section of California Bullet Train Could Go Up By $11 Billion, Documents Show

BREAKING: Death Toll Rises as Third Victim Found in Woolsey Fire Area
Posted 9:11 PM, November 12, 2018
Construction workers at a viaduct being built to extend over State Route 99 and North and Cedar Avenues in Fresno County in this undated photo. (Credit: Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

The cost of constructing the Southern California section of the state bullet train could jump by as much as $11 billion over estimates released earlier this year, though rail authority officials caution that their new numbers assume a more expansive design than is likely to be built.

The new estimates are contained in environmental reports prepared for Thursday’s meeting of the authority board, which will review planned routes throughout the Southland.

The reports acknowledge that the new cost estimates could affect the $77-billion price tag of the Los Angeles-to-San Francisco system, though they also use a different methodology than previous figures and are therefore not directly comparable.

The new numbers cover the cost of building three segments from Palmdale to Anaheim, which include the difficult passages through the San Gabriel Mountains, urban Los Angeles and the crowded rail corridor to Anaheim.

Read the full story at LATimes.com.

