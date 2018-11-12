× Electrical Circuit Went Down 2 Minutes Before Woolsey Fire Was Reported, SoCal Edison Says

Southern California Edison told the California Public Utilities Commission over the weekend that an electrical circuit outage occurred just two minutes before the first flames of what would become the Woolsey Fire were reported.

The cause of the Woolsey Fire is still under investigation, but the flames were first spotted about 2:24 p.m. Nov. 8 on the Santa Susana Field Lab property east of Simi Valley.

“It wouldn’t surprise me” if it turns out that winds caused an equipment failure and sparked the fire, Ventura County Fire Chief Mark Lorenzen said prior to hearing of the report.

Edison said fire officials have not indicated any of their equipment started the blaze but the company decided to report the incident out of an abundance of caution.

Two deaths have been linked to the Woolsey Fire, which had burned 85,500 acres – or 134 square miles – as of Sunday night. Both bodies were discovered in a burned-out vehicle found in the 33000 block of Mulholland Highway in the Santa Monica Mountains.

Just last month Edison admitted its electrical equipment helped start the deadly and massive Thomas Fire, which also killed two people.

The Thomas Fire became largest wildfire in state history after breaking out in early December 2017. It has since been surpassed by the Mendocino Complex Fire’s Ranch Fire.