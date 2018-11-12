Firefighters Battling Woolsey Fire Face Red Flag Conditions Until Tuesday; Chance of Rain Next Week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A red flag warning is set to expire Tuesday evening, but strong winds continue to be a concern for fire officials as the destructive Woolsey Fire burns into its fifth day.

A reprieve from the hot and dry conditions may be coming during Thanksgiving week, when a chance of rain is in the forecast.

Gusty Santa Anas have contributed to the spread of the blaze, which has grown to 143 square miles and destroyed at least 370 homes, according to Cal Fire.

Ventura County Fire Department officials said containment on the blaze is expected to go up as weather conditions change.

Moderate to strong winds are expected to continue in Los Angeles and Ventura counties throughout Monday and peak into Tuesday morning. Officials

Gusts in the valleys and costal areas of both counties from Ventura to Malibu may reach 45 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

The winds also bring warmer and dry conditions to the area, contributing to critical fire danger, the agency reported.

Fire weather conditions are elevated to critical during this time, and red flag warnings may need to be extended into Wednesday in some areas.

Smoke from the Woolsey and Hill fires is also being pushed into coastal areas of the counties by the winds, creating unhealthy conditions for residents.

On Monday, officials reported that the Hill Fire is 80 percent contained at 4,531 acres.

Here is the latest high resolution HRRR Smoke model. Much of the smoke will continue to push into the coastal waters due to the continued Santa Ana Winds today. #WoolseyFire #cawx #LAweather pic.twitter.com/RVaSmwe3tj — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) November 12, 2018

#WoolseyFire infrared map indicates crews are making progress as the weather begins to change over the fire area. Expect perimeter containment #'s to go up with these changing conditions. @VCFD pic.twitter.com/alfQWaMf8H — VCFD PIO (@VCFD_PIO) November 12, 2018