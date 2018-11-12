× Former Marine Tracks Woolsey Fire From Point Dume With Binoculars, Radio and Notebook

When the Woolsey fire raced into Malibu, it took down phone and power lines as well as cellular equipment, making communication all the more challenging during the crisis.

So Robert Spangle decided to help out with something decidedly low-tech.

The 29-year-old Marine-turned-photographer climbed Point Dume with binoculars, a small notebook, some coffee and an American flag.

From the top of the iconic rock that marks the end of Santa Monica Bay, he watched for signs of fire.

