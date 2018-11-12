Most Popular Holiday Toys With The Toy Insider

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Editor-in-Chief of The Toy Insider Marissa DiBartolo joined us live with some of this year’s hot holiday toys that kids will have at the top of their wish lists. The Toy Insider is dedicated to providing gift-givers with the most up-to-date insight on toys and children’s entertainment. Their 2018 holiday gift guide represents the best of the best from nearly 200 toy companies, sorted by child age and interest! For more information on all the toys shown today and many more, click here.