Woolsey Fire Destroys at Least 370 Structures, and Officials Fear Hundreds More Are Lost

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The number of estimated structures destroyed by the Woolsey Fire rose on Monday to at least 370. with hundreds more feared lost.

Previous estimates placed the figure at 177, though officials repeatedly cautioned that number was expected to rise as firefighters surveyed the mass destruction.

Los Angeles County Fire Chief Daryl Osby says he expects further damage assessments to show that hundreds more homes have been lost on top of the 370 already counted as destroyed.

Osby also emphasized Monday that about 57,000 homes have been saved from the fire, which has burned more than 143 square miles since erupting near Simi Valley last Thursday. The fire is 20 percent contained as of Monday.

Residents have been allowed to return home in some areas, but Osby says at least 200,000 people remain evacuated.

Officials have confirmed at least 50 structures burned down in Malibu, which was particularly hit hard by the devastating wildfire.

The fire also ripped through a portion of Seminole Springs mobile home park -- located between Malibu and Agoura Hills, in an unincorporated part of L.A. County -- destroying dozens of residences, Sky5 footage from Sunday showed.

Also decimated by the flames were structures within Malibu Creek State Park, including the set of the popular long-running television series "MASH," the Los Angeles Times reported.

The National Park Service also indicated that structures were lost on the famed Paramount Ranch, a tourist icon in the Santa Monica Mountains that served as the backdrop for numerous films and television shows.

In addition to the hundreds of structures confirmed destroyed, Cal Fire said an additional two were damaged.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

KTLA's complete coverage of the Woolsey Fire can be found here.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video