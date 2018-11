Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KTLA's Steve Kuzj was in Malibu to get a look at the damage from the Woolsey Fire. With homes reduced to rubble, many streets appeared totally abandoned.

Although the area was still under a mandatory evacuation order on Monday, some residents remained. Kuzj caught up with two local liquor store owners, who decided to keep their shop open so that people could still get snacks or other items to help get through the difficult time.

Steve Kuzj filed this report.