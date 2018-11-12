Resident Fatally Shoots Intruder in Alhambra: Police

An Alhambra man shot and killed an intruder in his home Sunday night, police said.

Investigators on Monday continued piecing together the circumstances surrounding the deadly shooting, which took place about 11:20 p.m., Alhambra Police Department Lt. Edward Elizalde said in a written statement.

A man called 911, “stating someone had just broken into his home on the 600 block of South 6th Street and that he had shot the intruder,” Elizalde said.

Responding officers encountered the resident, as well as another man who had been shot in the upper body, police said. Paramedics took the wounded man to a hospital, where he was soon pronounced dead.

Investigators found the gun believed to have been used in the shooting.

Detectives suspected the incident was related to a reported domestic dispute earlier in the night, Elizalde said.

Police had responded to the same home about an hour before the shooting after a neighbor reported hearing an argument between a man and woman, Elizalde said.

“Officers determined this argument was verbal only. The couple agreed to separate for the night, with the female leaving for the night with a family member,” the lieutenant said.

“It appears both calls for service are related, however, detectives are still conducting their investigation. There are no outstanding suspects and all involved parties have been identified.”

It was not clear whether any arrests had been made Monday afternoon.

Anyone with information can reach Alhambra police at 626-570-5151. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.