Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans Among Celebrities to Honor Stan Lee After His Death

There is seemingly not a star in Hollywood who hadn't entered the orbit of comic-book legend Stan Lee.

In wake of Lee's death on Monday at age 95, a flood of notable names have started to paid tribute to the man whose imagination brought the Marvel Universe to life.

Robert Downey Jr.

"I owe it all to you. Rest in Peace Stan"

--via Instagram

Chris Evans

"There will never be another Stan Lee. For decades he provided both young and old with adventure, escape, comfort, confidence, inspiration, strength, friendship and joy. He exuded love and kindness and will leave an indelible mark on so, so, so many lives. Excelsior!!"

--via Twitter

Zoe Saldana

"Today we lost one of the greats. @TheRealStanLee, you were a inspiration and superhero to us all. Thank you for contributing so much- and giving us all something to aspire to!"

--via Twitter

Ryan Reynolds

"Thanks for everything, Stan."

--via Instagram

Tom Holland

"How many millions of us are indebted to this guy, none more so than me. The father of Marvel has made so many people so incredibly happy. What a life and what a thing to have achieved. Rest in peace Stan."

--via Instagram

Hugh Jackman

"We've lost a creative genius. Stan Lee was a pioneering force in the superhero universe. I'm proud to have been a small part of his legacy and .... to have helped bring one of his characters to life."

--via Twitter

Jaimie Alexander

"RIP Stan Lee. Thank you for everything. #excelsior"

--via Twitter

Joss Whedon

"Stan Lee created a universe where, if a character was beloved enough, they could never really die.

Now THAT'S thinking ahead.

Thanks for so much of my life. You'll never not be in it."

--via Twitter

Mark Hamill

"His contribution to Pop Culture was revolutionary & cannot be overstated. He was everything you hoped he would be & MORE. I loved this man & will never stop missing him. They say you should never meet a childhood idol. They are wrong. #RIPStanTheMan"

--via Twitter

Bob Iger, chairman and CEO of The Walt Disney Company

"Stan Lee was as extraordinary as the characters he created. A super hero in his own right to Marvel fans around the world, Stan had the power to inspire, to entertain, and to connect. The scale of his imagination was only exceeded by the size of his heart,"

--via statement

Kevin Feige, head of Marvel Studios

"No one has had more of an impact on my career and everything we do at Marvel Studios than Stan Lee. Stan leaves an extraordinary legacy that will outlive us all. Our thoughts are with his daughter, his family, and his millions of fans. "

--via Twitter

Tom Rothman, chairman of Sony Pictures Entertainment's Motion Picture Group

"Original and genius are two very overused words in the world today, but Stan was both. Add irrepressible and irreplaceable, and you begin to describe the man. We have all lost a true superhero. We will greatly miss our friendly neighborhood Stan Lee."

--via statement

Shane Duffy, CEO of Stan Lee's POW! Entertainment

"We at Stan Lee's Lee POW! Entertainment are saddened by the loss of our friend and mentor Stan Lee, the father of pop culture. His passing today marks a devastating and painful moment in time, but the legacy of Stan Lee, through his creative genius and his universes of characters, will continue to reach the world of true believers for generations to come. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and the fans of not only his work, but of him, as a friend who made the world a better place. He was a true iconic pioneer with no comparable second. It has been an honor to work beside him."

--via statement

Kevin Smith

"Thank you, Stan, for making me not only the boy I was but also the man I am today. You had great power and you always used it responsibly, fostering billions of dreamers who all know your name - a name written in the stars for all time."

--via Instagram

Seth Rogen

"Thank you Stan Lee for making people who feel different realize they are special."

--via Twitter

Anthony and Joseph Russo

"Thank you for filling our childhoods with such joy. You will be dearly, dearly missed..."

--via Twitter

Dwayne Johnson

"What a man. What a life.

When I first broke into Hollywood, he welcomed me with open arms and some very sage advice I'll forever take to heart.

A true icon who impacted generations around the world.

Rest in love, my friend."

--via Twitter

Jimmy Kimmel

"At age 7, I drew this weird portrait of Stan Lee and asked my Mom to send it to him. Thankfully she didn't because 30+ years later, I got to give it to the great one in person. Thanks for all the fun Stan"

--via Twitter

Winston Duke

"THANK YOU, @TheRealStanLee. You gave us characters that continue to stand the test of time and evolve with our consciousness. You taught us that there are no limits to our future as long as we have access to our imagination. Rest in power! #EXCELSIOR #StanLee #rip"

--via Twitter

Johnny Galecki

"Safe passage, Mr. Lee. Thank you for all you gave the world, not the least your incredible sense of humor and insuppressible lust for life. It was a pleasure to know you. You are already missed."

--via Instagram

Doug Jones

"What can I say about the loss of a visionary who created one of my favorite characters I've ever played? Stan Lee's fun-loving wit, charm, and poetic legacy will keep him alive for generations to come. My heart hurts, and he will be sorely missed."

--via Twitter

Rob Zombie

--via Instagram

Elon Musk

"Rest in peace, Stan Lee. The many worlds of imagination & delight you created for humanity will last forever."

--via Twitter