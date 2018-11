Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Does Stanley the giraffe need rescuing?

It depends who you ask.

The owners of Malibu Wines, which suffered damage from the Woolsey fire, say the giraffe is OK.

“Stanley is doing fine,“ said Bob Dunn, a close family friend who has helped care for the giraffe since its birth. “He’s completely safe. He’s healthy.”

Read the full story on LATimes.com.