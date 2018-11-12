× State Regulators, Experts Say No Health Risks Posed By Woolsey Fire Burning Over Nuclear Cleanup Site

State regulators and outside experts are tamping down concerns from advocacy groups about the Woolsey fire, which burned part of the Santa Susana Field Laboratory nuclear cleanup site, saying it likely posed no risk to the public beyond what is normal for wildfire smoke.

The state Department of Toxic Substances Control, which oversees a long-delayed cleanup of the former rocket engine testing and nuclear research facility in the Simi Hills near Chatsworth and Simi Valley, said that fire officials believed the blaze “did not present any risks other than those normally present in a wildfire situation.”

A department statement issued at 1:30 a.m. Friday, hours after the fire burned through the area, said state scientists and toxicologists “do not believe the fire has caused any releases of hazardous materials that would pose a risk to people exposed to the smoke.”

Kai Vitter, a professor of nuclear engineering at UC Berkeley, said the potential danger of any radioactive materials spread into the air by the fire would be outweighed by the health effects of smoke and particulates.

