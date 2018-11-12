Teen Killed in West Covina Shooting Identified

BREAKING: Death Toll Rises as Third Victim Found in Woolsey Fire Area
Posted 8:04 PM, November 12, 2018

Authorities have released the identity of a 17-year-old La Puente boy who was shot to death at a park in West Covina on over the weekend in an attack that also left two other people wounded.

Shadow Oak Park, 2121 Shadow Oak Drive in West Covina, as pictured in a Google Street View map in February of 2018.

Rene Emilio Gonzalez died in Saturday’s 12:50 a.m. shooting in the parking lot of Shadow Oak Park, 2121, Shadow Oak Drive, Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner Investigator Jerry McKibben said.

A man and a woman were also wounded, West Covina Police Department Lt. Travis Tibbetts said. Their injuries were not considered to be life-threatening.

Information regarding the circumstances of the shooting was not available Monday. No suspect description has been released.

Anyone with information is urged to contact West Covina police at 626-939-8688. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

