Teen Killed in West Covina Shooting Identified

Authorities have released the identity of a 17-year-old La Puente boy who was shot to death at a park in West Covina on over the weekend in an attack that also left two other people wounded.

Rene Emilio Gonzalez died in Saturday’s 12:50 a.m. shooting in the parking lot of Shadow Oak Park, 2121, Shadow Oak Drive, Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner Investigator Jerry McKibben said.

A man and a woman were also wounded, West Covina Police Department Lt. Travis Tibbetts said. Their injuries were not considered to be life-threatening.

Information regarding the circumstances of the shooting was not available Monday. No suspect description has been released.

Anyone with information is urged to contact West Covina police at 626-939-8688. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.