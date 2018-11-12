× Therapy Dogs Come to Thousand Oaks From Out of State to Comfort Mourners

Outside Borderline Bar and Grill in Thousand Oaks, a dozen wooden crosses adorned with flowers line the sidewalk, one for each of the people gunned down in a massacre in the city last week.

Mourners sit on the curb and gaze at photos of friends they lost, wiping away tears. But some who come to leave flowers or a note may feel a warm brush of fur on their legs, or even a lick.

Seven therapy dogs from Chicago have been in Thousand Oaks since Thursday to help those who are grieving. Three others arrived from New Jersey.

Richard Martin, director of the Chicago group, K-9 Ministries, said that one of his dogs was recently sent to help with the devastating Camp fire north of Sacramento.

