2 Men Killed in Shooting at Koreatown Marijuana Dispensary

Two men died in a shooting in the lobby of a Koreatown marijuana dispensary early Monday, authorities said.

The gunfire broke out about 4:20 a.m. at the facility in the 400 block of South Western Avenue, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a written statement.

"(An) employee stated that she was inside the dispensary, along with several customers, when she heard shots fired in the waiting room," according to the statement. "The employee stated that she and the customers inside fled the location through the back door."

Officers found two men inside suffering from gunshot wounds, officials said. Both died at the scene.

Their identities were not released pending positive identification and notification of family, Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner Investigator Jerry McKibben said. They were described as a man in his 30s and a man in his 40s.

Police said the business was locked and secured when officers arrived.

No further details were available as the investigation remained in its early staged, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the LAPD's West Bureau Homicide Detectives at 213-382-9470. On weekends or non-business hours, the LAPD can be reached at 877-527-3247. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.