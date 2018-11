Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CiCi's restaurant in Westlake Village is offering free breakfast on Monday for first responders battling the Woolsey Fire. Breakfast will be served between 6 a.m. and 3 p.m.

CiCi's is located at 30990 Russell Ranch Rd., Unit B, in Westlake Village.

Ellina Abovian and Erin Myers report for the KTLA 5 Morning News on Nov. 12, 2018.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video