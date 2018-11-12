Woolsey Fire: Full List of Mandatory Evacuations, Road and School Closures for Monday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Thousands of people remain under a mandatory evacuation order, several major road closures are still in effect and a number of schools are closed in Los Angeles and Ventura counties as the Woolsey Fire burned for a fifth day Monday.

The destructive fire has charred some 91,572 acres, roughly 143 square miles, according to the latest numbers from Cal Fire. Containment on Monday morning was at 20 percent, up 5 percent from the previous day.

Some residents were being allowed to return to their homes, including Agoura Hills, Oak Park, Thousand Oaks and Newbury Park, where residents were being allowed back to their homes Monday.

Boil water notices have been issued to residents of two local water districts: L.A. County Waterworks District No. 29, for the communities of Point Dume and Encinal Canyon; and the Las Virgenes Municipal Water District, impacting the area south of Westlake Village, east of the Ventura County line, north of the City of Malibu and west of Corral Canyon.

The most notable recent evacuation order was issued for all of Calabasas Sunday night. Previously, only residents in Parkway Calabasas -- including The Oaks, Vista Point, Westridge, Calabasas Hills and Calabasas Park Estates -- had been ordered to leave their homes.

Officials have repeatedly urged residents to heed evacuation orders, as failing to do so could result in the loss of life.

"Do not stay in your home to protect it. We do not want to have to go in to save lives," Ventura County Fire Department Chief Mark Lorenzen said at a news conference Sunday morning.

Elsewhere, evacuation orders were lifted in parts of Newbury Park, Thousand Oaks and Westlake Village, allowing residents in those areas to return home Sunday night.

But officials are cautioning those in repopulated areas to remain vigilant, as those communities remain active fire areas and Santa Ana winds could fuel flare ups.

"At this point, I think it's best for people to come home if they can, but to be vigilant. To inspect their own properties and look, and if there's issues to call 911 so that we can come and assist them," Ventura County Fire Capt. David Schwab said.

Officials estimate at least 370 structures have been lost in the devastating fire; many more structures remain threatened by the flames.

Mandatory Evacuations

Los Angeles County

For the latest information about evacuations in L.A. County, visit www.lacounty.gov/woolseyfire.

Topanga

Malibu – entire city plus areas south of 101 Freeway from Ventura County border to Las Virgines/Malibu Canyon, southward to the ocean

Hidden Hills – entire community – residents urged to take Valley Circle Boulevard towards Chatsworth

Calabasas

Monte Nido/ Topanga – entire community

Liberty Canyon west to Decker Canyon and south all the way to Pacific Coast Highway

Las Virgenes/Malibu Canyon east to Decker Canyon and west to Malibu/PCH

Bell Canyon – entire community

South of Bard Lake, east of Highway 23

South of Highway 101, east of Reino Road, north of Potrero Road, East to the Los Angeles/Ventura County Line

West Hills, west of Valley Circle Boulevard with border to the north at Roscoe Boulevard and to the south at Vanowen Street.

West of Highway 23, south of Olsen Road, north to Pederson Road

Ventura County

For the latest information about evacuations in Ventura County, visit www.vcemergency.com.

South Coast – All areas outlined on map at link above

Bell Canyon – entire community

The following areas are NOT under an evacuation order any longer and are being repopulated:

Camarillo Springs

Point Mugu Naval Base

California State University Channel Islands

Dos Vientos

Vallecito Trailer Park

Oak Park - entire community

Newbury Park – South of Highway 101 to Lynn Road, between Reino Road and Lynn Road

Simi Valley – Long Canyon, Bridal Path, Wood Ranch

Thousand Oaks

Voluntary Evacuations

Los Angeles County

County officials said the Fire Department has issued voluntary evacuation alerts for residents near the affected areas.

Road Closures

For the latest information on highway closures, visit quickmap.dot.ca.gov or follow Caltrans on Twitter.

Westlake Boulevard at Potrero Road

Westlake Boulevard at Carlisle Road

PCH northbound closed at Sunset

PCH southbound closed at Las Posas Road

Topanga Canyon Boulevard (State Route 27) from Mulholland Drive to PCH

State Route 23 from PCH to Potrero Road (south of 101)

Bell Canyon Road at Valley Circle Boulevard

Potrero Road between Rancho Dos Vientos and South Lewis Road

Kanan Road between Westlake Boulevard and Lindero Canyon Road

Falling Star Avenue at Kanan Road

Erbes Road at Sapra Street

Evacuation Centers

Camarillo Community Center: 1605 E. Burnley St., Camarillo (accepting small animals)

Borchard Community Center: 190 Reino Rd. Newbury Park (accepting small animals)

Goebel Senior Adult Center: 1385 E. Janss Rd., Thousand Oaks (at capacity)

Thousand Oaks Teen Center: 1375 E. Janss Rd., Thousand Oaks (at capacity)

Rancho Santa Susana Recreation Center – 5005 Unit C Los Angeles Ave., Simi Valley (no animals accepted)

Taft Charter High School: 5461 Winnetka Ave., Woodland Hills (at capacity)

Palisades High School, 15777 Bowdoin St., Pacific Palisades

Pierce College: 7100 El Rancho Dr., Woodland Hills (entrance off Desoto Ave.)

Canoga Park High School 6850 Topanga Canyon Blvd.

Animal Shelters

Los Angeles, Ventura and Santa Barbara County

Anyone who needs assistance with large animals can call 805-388-4258.

Animals in crates are accepted at all Red Cross shelters except Palisades Charter.

Ventura County Fair Grounds: 10 W. Harbor Blvd., Ventura, CA 93001 (at capacity) Ventura County Animal Services: (805) 388-4258

The Humane Society of Ventura County Dogs, Cats, Horses, and other domesticated animals – 402 Bryant St., Ojai, CA 93023 805-646-6505

Ventura County Animal Shelter: 600 Aviation Dr, Camarillo, CA 93010 Ventura County Animal Services 805-388-4258 (accepting small animals)

Simi Valley Animal Shelter: 670 W. Los Angeles Ave., 805-388-4341 (accepting small animals)

Pierce College: 7100 El Rancho Dr., Woodland Hills, CA 91371 (at capacity)

Hansen Dam Equestrian Center: 11127 Orcas Ave., Lake View Terrace (at capacity)

Earl Warren Show Grounds: 3400 Calle Real, Santa Barbara (check-in at Gate C off of Calle Real; accepting large animals)

For large animals: Fairplex: 1101 W. McKinley Ave., Pomona (enter through Gate 12 off White Avenue; accepting horses) Industry Hills Expo Center has stables for horses evacuated in the wildfires: 16200 Temple Ave, City of Industry. Call 626-330-0324 or 626-216-6428 after hours. Hanson Dam: 11798 Foothill Blvd, Lake View Terrace (at capacity) Antelope Valley Fair Grounds:2551 W. Ave. H, Lancaster



School Closures

California State University Channel Islands (classes scheduled to resume on Tuesday, Nov. 13)

Moorpark Community College (classes scheduled to resume on Tuesday, Nov. 13. Visit www.vcccd.edu for the latest information on Ventura County community colleges)

Pepperdine University (Malibu and Calabasas campuses)

All Malibu schools within the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District will be closed for the week, through Friday, Nov. 16.

All Conejo Valley, Las Virgenes and Oak Park district schools will be closed through at least Tuesday, Nov. 13.

For Ventura County School Closures, please check the Ventura County Office of Education website www.vcoe.org

Emergency hotlines

Those impacted by the fires seeking further information can call the Ventura County incident information hotline at 805-465-6650.

L.A. county residents, including persons with disabilities, can call 2-1-1 for emergency information and other referral services. Those outside the county can dial 800-339-6993. The toll-free line is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. It can also be accessed online by visiting www.211la.org.

A disaster distress helpline is also available at 1-800-985-5990 or text "TalkWithUs" to 66746 for emotional support and resources.