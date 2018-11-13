× Actress Paz de la Huerta Sues Harvey Weinstein Alleging Rape, Professional Retaliation That Led to Role Loss

Actress Paz de la Huerta is suing Harvey Weinstein, alleging that the Oscar-winning producer raped her in two instances, and later embarked on a retaliatory campaign that resulted in her losing a role on HBO’s “Boardwalk Empire.”

De la Huerta was one of numerous women who publicly stepped forward last year to accuse Weinstein of sexual assault. Her accusations were at the center of a recent criminal investigation in New York into the disgraced movie mogul.

In her new civil suit, filed Tuesday in Los Angeles County Superior Court, the actress is also targeting the Four Seasons Beverly Hills, claiming that the hotel was negligent in renting out rooms to Weinstein, who was a regular at the establishment.

An attorney for Weinstein dismissed De la Huerta’s accusations in a statement released Tuesday.

