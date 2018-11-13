Bliss and Baker Shows How to Make Crispy Pumpkin Pie

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Bliss and Baker dropped by KTLA's 5 Live on Nov. 13, 2018 to show us how to make crispy pumpkin pie. More info is at blissandbaker.com.

Crust

2 tablespoons salted butter

3 cups mini marshmallows

4 cups crisped rice cereal

Filling

3 tablespoons salted butter

1 1/2 tablespoon pumpkin spice seasoning (cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger and clove)

4 cups mini marshmallows

4 drops orange food coloring (preferably gel-based like Americolor)

5 cups crisped rice cereal

Instructions

For the crust, prepare a 10-inch circle pan with nonstick spray. Melt butter in large nonstick pot over medium heat. Once melted, add mini marshmallows and stir. Continue to stir marshmallow mix until complete melted, then add rice cereal. Fold to combine and press into sides and bottom to form a "crust" and set aside.

For the filling, melt butter in same large nonstick pot over medium heat. Once melted, add mini marshmallows and stir. Continue to stir marshmallow mix until completely melted then add in pumpkin spice. Stir to combine then add orange food coloring until preferred "pumpkin pie" color is achieved. Let cool slightly and pour into crust.

Let stand at room temperature for approximately two hours or cover and place in the fridge for 20 to 30 minutes before slicing. Serve at room temperature.

Store covered at temperature for a week.