Caught on Video: Man Robbed at Gunpoint While Sitting Inside Sherman Oaks Restaurant Patio

A group of men are seen robbing a restaurant patron in Sherman Oaks, with one of the men pointing a gun at the victim as he sits in an open patio, in video released by the Los Angeles Police Department Tuesday.

Police are now searching for five men in connection with the Sept. 21 robbery, releasing video of the incident and photos of the suspects in hopes of getting leads.

Around 2 a.m. on Sept. 21, five men left a restaurant located near the intersection of Ventura Boulevard and Van Nuys Boulevard, walking past the victim as they left, according to LAPD.

Three of the men later returned, wearing hooded sweatshirts as they approached him, according to police.

In the video, two men are seen walking up the victim as one of them first points a gun at him and a third man comes and wraps his arms around him. It all happens while the victim is sitting in the patio area.

The other robber appears to be grabbing possessions from the victim, who is seen wearing a black leather baseball cap and a black and white sweater with “Givenchy” lettering on the front.

The men continue trying to grab things from the victim as one man keeps holding up the gun. One of the men is seen trying to pull the victim’s watch off before he finally takes off with the other two.

According to police, the three robbers escaped the scene in a 2012-2014 white, four-door Mercedes-Benz C-Class, which was driven by a fourth suspect. Another suspect was inside a white Infiniti QX70, which police said was parked across the street from the Mercedes-Benz during the robbery.

Once the Mercedes-Benz took off, the Infiniti also fled behind it, according to police.

Police have described the Infiniti as having black wheels and tinted windows while the Mercedes-Benz also has tinted windows.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Cheun at 818-374-0081. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be made to 877-527-3247. Anonymous tips can be forwarded to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or by visiting http://www.lacrimestoppers.org.