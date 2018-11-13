× Challenger Alex Villanueva, a Retired Lieutenant, Widens Lead Over Incumbent Jim McDonnell in L.A. County Sheriff’s Race

Challenger Alex Villanueva widened his lead in a historically close election for Los Angeles County sheriff in the latest vote totals announced Tuesday.

But it’s unknown whether the retired lieutenant’s 22,000-vote margin over Sheriff Jim McDonnell is wide enough to signal a victory, with 688,000 votes still left to be counted.

The sheriff’s race, which has long favored incumbents and candidates supported by the outgoing sheriff, has seesawed from the early hours of election night. At one point McDonnell’s 58% share of the vote seemed so dominant that at least one news agency projected him the winner.

By the next morning, Villanueva surged ahead by a few thousand votes. Then on Friday, McDonnell made gains that put him only 335 votes behind.

