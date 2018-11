Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Roy Jurgens, a disabled U.S. Army veteran who lives in the San Fernando Valley, says his landlord is trying to illegally evict him from his apartment to hike up the rent — increases he cannot afford while living on a fixed income. A GoFundMe page has been set up for Jurgens while his landlord, James Van Trees, has declined to comment on the allegations.

Kacey Montoya reports for the KTLA 5 News at 11 on Nov. 12, 2018.