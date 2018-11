Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Pediatrician and Best Selling Author Tanya Altmann joined us live with tips on how to help your children if they have feelings of anxiety, fear or worry about safety after these wildfires. She also talked about the medical issues that kids may be dealing with - wheezing, coughing, shortness of breath and more.

