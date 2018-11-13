Malibu Residents Returning Home After Woolsey Fire Get Better Look at Damage

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Malibu residents are getting a better look at the damage from the Woolsey Fire as locals began returning to their homes Tuesday.

Firefighters were still at work putting out hotspots and looking for flare-ups in the surrounding areas, although the flames in Malibu appear to be out.

Law enforcement kept a heavy presence in Malibu. With the flames gone and many residents still away from their homes, law enforcement officers were concerned with possible looters.

Utility crews have been working around the clock to restore the heavily damaged power infrastructure.

While the official damage assessment is still under way, local residents are coming back to see for themselves.

"My mom's home is right up at the bottom of Kanan there and my mom lost everything," Lyon Herron said. "I wouldn't leave here ever, because his is my home. This is my community."

Herron and his friends, who identify themselves as the Point Dume Boys, have been busy helping those who decided to stay and protect their homes.

"I think right now, gas and generators is the biggest thing, because there's no power and people are anxious to kind of charge their phones and do all that," Leo Harrington said. "Point Dume Elementary School is kind of the hub where you can go get any resource you need."

Some locals were delivering supplies to fire victims by boat from the South Bay to Malibu.

The L.A. County Fire Department and the City of Malibu are hosting a community meeting from 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday at Santa Monica High School, Barnum Hall at 600 Olympic Boulevard.