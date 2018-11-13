Man Fatally Shot While Walking Home From Shift at In-N-Out in East L.A.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

An assailant remained at large Tuesday after fatally shooting a man walking home from work in East Los Angeles.

Rene Lupian, 22, was killed during a robbery in the 900 block of South Concourse Avenue on Nov. 7 at around 10:30 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. He was walking home at the time following his shift at In-N-Out, a GoFundMe page for his family said.

Detectives said they believe the victim became involved in a physical altercation with an unidentified male before being shot.

The victim's backpack was stolen, and the shooter fled in a white vehicle, investigators said.

Officers responded to the scene and discovered Lupian with at least one gunshot wound in the upper torso, the Sheriff's Department said. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

According to the GoFundMe page, the 22-year-old was the second oldest of four siblings. It described him as a self-driven individual who had a "contagious personality and free-spirited mind."

Anyone with information can call Sheriff's Department at 323-890-5500. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers by calling 800-222-TIPS (8477), using the mobile app "P3 Tips" or visiting lacrimestoppers.org.