Redondo Beach Man Convicted of Murder in Domestic Violence Killing of His Infant Son’s Mother

A Redondo Beach man was convicted of murder on Tuesday after admitting to acting with premeditation in the 2015 killing of the woman with whom he shared a 9-month-old baby, prosecutors said.

Roy Peña Rodriguez Jr., 25, pleaded no contest to one count of first-degree murder, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

The couple were in 21-year-old Paige Chiarello’s grandfather’s home on the 2500 block of Graham Avenue when she was fatally shot on Aug. 12, 2015, according to prosecutors and investigators.

Rodriguez was convicted of shooting her in the head during a domestic dispute while their infant son was in the room.

Rodriguez also allegedly made threats against Chiarello’s grandfather, who ran in to help his granddaughter and great-grandson. But the grandfather was able to call 911, the DA’s office said.

The gunman engaged in a short standoff with police officers who responded, but was taken into custody after about half an hour.

Chiarello was taken to a nearby hospital, where she died early the next morning.

Victim impact statements in the case are scheduled for Nov. 26 in the Torrance Branch of L.A. County Superior Court.

Rodriguez is expected to be sentenced on Feb. 27, 2019, when he will face a maximum possible penalty of 35 years to life in prison.