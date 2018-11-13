The News Director’s Office: Tracy McMillan, Relationship Expert/Author

Tracy McMillan is an author, television writer, and relationship expert. Tracy sits down in the News Director’s Office and gets candid when talking about her dramatic childhood, the first time she met Oprah, and how writing for TV news gave her skills she’s used throughout the rest of her career. She also reveals how she became a relationship expert, and analyzes possible reasons why Dolly Parton has one of the most successful marriages in show business.

