Workers Hurt But No Fire Reported in Electrical Incident at LADWP Facility in Granada Hills Area

An electrical incident in the Granada Hills area that sent at least one utility worker to the hospital Tuesday did not spark a fire, officials said.

It happened around 2:45 p.m. at the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power facility on the 1300 block of Sepulveda Boulevard, according to the L.A. Fire Department.

Fire officials said three male employees were taken to a nearby trauma center. Two of them suffered facial burns and were in serious but stable condition, the Fire Department said. Although the third man did not appear to have any injuries, he was transported to the hospital for evaluation, according to the agency.

LADWP was only informed of one employee being hospitalized, spokesman Michael Ventre told KTLA. He said that worker was believed to be alert.

Ventre confirmed the incident happened around 2 p.m. in the area of LADWP's Sylmar West facility, which is about 18.5 miles northeast of the Woolsey Fire perimeter.

Authorities provided no further information.