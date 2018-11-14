4 year old Austin Perine and his Dad T.J. visited the KTLA news set at 11a with Lu Parker and Glen Walker. Austin shared his superhero goal of feeding the homeless and spreading love and kindness.
Austin Perine Saves the World
-
Owner of Printed 3-D Gun Company Wanted on Suspicion of Sexually Assaulting Minor in Texas: Police
-
‘Austin Powers’ Actor Verne Troyer’s Death Ruled a Suicide: L.A. Coroner
-
Retro Sporty Activewear Line With Denise and Katie Austin
-
Austin Bar Dresses up as Moe’s Tavern From ‘The Simpsons’ for Halloween
-
Glendale Man Convicted of Smashing President Trump’s Walk of Fame Star With Pickax
-
-
Austin Could Run Out of Water if Residents Don’t Curb Use Amid Historic Flooding in Texas, Officials Warn
-
Austin Barnes Ignites Dodgers Rally in 11-4 Rout Over Mets
-
Authorities Release Video of Austin Bomber Blowing Self up as Police Closed in on Him
-
Minnesota TV Reporter Fired for Wearing Trump Hat at Rally
-
LAUSD Superintendent’s Plan Would Divide Sprawling L.A. School District Into 32 Networks
-
-
USC Announces President Nikias’ Departure, Names His Interim Successor
-
Japanese Journalist Freed After More Than 3 Years of Captivity in Syria
-
30 More Women Sue USC Over Former Gynecologist as New Interim President Welcomes Freshmen to Campus