Austin Perine Saves the World

Posted 2:36 PM, November 14, 2018, by , Updated at 04:11PM, November 14, 2018

4 year old Austin Perine and his Dad T.J. visited the KTLA news set at 11a with Lu Parker and Glen Walker.  Austin shared his superhero goal of feeding the homeless and spreading love and kindness.