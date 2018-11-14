Authorities Allow Some Malibu Residents to Return Home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

More Malibu residents are being allowed to return to their neighborhoods, but many are coming back to find communities in ruins.

Some neighborhoods on Wednesday, however, remained under a mandatory evacuation order.

Tensions were high Tuesday night at a town hall meeting in Santa Monica, where residents expressed frustration at a lack of information, as well as gratitude toward first responders and a desire to come together as a community.

Authorities allowed folks back in to Malibu, but only with proof of residence.

KTLA's Mark Mester filed this report from outside Malibu.