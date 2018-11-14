Sierra Fire: Crews Get Upper Hand on 147-Acre Blaze in Fontana

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Fire crews made an aggressive attack on a brush fire that broke out in Fontana Tuesday night and appeared to have it under control Wednesday morning.

The fire, dubbed the Sierra Fire, broke out about 10 p.m. near the intersection of Sierra and Riverside avenues and spread quickly amid the gusty Santa Ana winds blowing through the area.

The fire was believed to have scorched 20 acres as of Tuesday night, but the acreage was increased to 147 acres by Wednesday morning.

By early Wednesday afternoon, the fire was 85 percent contained.

Aerial footage Tuesday night showed two large patches of flames near the 15 Freeway, not far from residential neighborhoods.

Firefighters worked on the blaze through the night and by Wednesday morning there was no sign of the fire.

Structure protection work was continuing along Riverside Avenue however, Cal Fire spokesperson Henry Herrera said.

“We’ll be here as long as we need to be to make sure this fire is completely contained,” Herrera said.

Residents were not asked to evacuate their homes.

#SierraFire: Footage from earlier this evening. In #SantaAnaWinds, Dozers can often engage where it’s too dangerous for handcrews. A decisive force multiplier in tonight’s firefight. ^eas pic.twitter.com/gtqmJB5pk6 — SB County Fire (@SBCOUNTYFIRE) November 14, 2018