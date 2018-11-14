× Disney Donates $500,000 to Help Those Impacted by California Fires

The Walt Disney Co. has donated $500,000 to help people affected by wildfires continuing to burn in California, the company announced this week.

The funds will go to the California Community Foundation’s Wildfire Relief Fund and the California Fire Foundation. The donation will be meant for “relief and recovery” efforts, and firefighters who are on the front lines of the blazes, officials said in a news release.

“The firefighters are true heroes, and we honor their tireless commitment as they continue to battle these devastating wildfires,” Disney Chairman and CEO Bob Iger said in a statement. “Our hearts go out to the families and communities that have been so severely affected.”

In addition, contributions from Disney employees to relief and recovery organizations will be matched dollar-for-dollar by Disney Employee Matching Gifts, officials said.

The Camp Fire burning in Northern California has scorched at least 195 square miles and has become the deadliest blaze in California after claiming 48 lives. About 7,700 homes were destroyed.

The Woolsey Fire burning in Ventura and Los Angeles counties is now burning into its seventh day and has burned nearly 153 square miles. About 483 structures have been destroyed in the blaze and another 57,000 remain threatened, according to Cal Fire. The death toll in that blaze rose to three after remains were found amid the destruction on Wednesday.