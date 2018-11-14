Frank Buckley Interviews: Luke Davies, Writer

Luke Davies is an Oscar-nominated screenwriter, novelist and poet best known for the award-winning 2016 film “Lion” and for the novel “Candy: A Novel of Love and Addiction” based at least in part on his own experiences as a heroin addict in the 1980s. Luke is the co-writer of the new film “Beautiful Boy” based on the true-life stories of David and Nic Sheff and David’s efforts to save his son Nic’s life after he becomes addicted to crystal meth.

During this podcast, Luke reveals why he almost turned down “Beautiful Boy,” and how his own struggles with addiction as a young man helped to inform the writing of the screenplay. He also discusses his next project as an executive producer and writer on George Clooney’s production of “Catch-22” set to air as a mini-series on Hulu.

Related show links:

Subscribe to “Frank Buckley Interviews”: via iTunes | RSS

Twitter: FrankBuckleyTV

Facebook: FrankBuckley

Instagram: FrankBuckleyTV

Email: FrankBuckleyInterviews@KTLA.com

About the Podcast: “Frank Buckley Interviews”