Disney Bans Annual Passport Holder Who Flashed ‘Trump 2020’ Sign on Splash Mountain

A longtime Disney annual passport holder has been banned from the company’s theme parks and resorts after he displayed a pro-Trump message recently, and it’s not the first time he’s been barred from their properties, Orlando television station WFTV reported Tuesday.

Dion Cini first lost his annual pass back in September after he unfurled a giant Donald Trump flag at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom in Florida, according to the station.

The 49-year-old New Yorker said he had been an annual passport holder for 24 years at that point.

Disney recently contacted Cini to let him know they decided to lift the ban, he said. In turn, he agreed that he would not hang any more flags — and he didn’t.

Instead, he held a “Trump 2020” sign for a photo on Splash Mountain, as well as a “Keep America Great!” sign on the Expedition Everest ride.

Now, he’s been banned again from all Walt Disney World properties, which includes the theme parks and resorts.

“I wanted to actually abide by their rules, and not hold up a flag to incite a crowd, but I kind of wanted to test them,” Cini told WFTV. “I just really wanted to find out whether or not it had to do with unfurling a flag, or what was written on the flag.”

Disney rules prohibit “unauthorized events, demonstrations or speeches, or the usage of any flag, banner or sign for commercial purposes, or to incite a crowd.”

While it’s unclear if Disney will ever allow Cini back, he seems interested in going for a three-peat.

He posted to Facebook on Tuesday, “Banned twice. Thrice?”

“I do things differently,” he told The Washington Post. “I do things that will go viral to support the president. I’m trying to let other Trump supporters know that you don’t have to go to rallies. You can do this on your own.”

Newsweek reports that Cini has pulled similar stunts at the Broadway musical “Frozen” and at Yankee Stadium.