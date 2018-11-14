× Norovirus Confirmed at Chico Shelter Housing 200 Fire Evacuees, County Health Officials Say

Public health officials were responding to a Norovirus outbreak at an evacuation center for fire victims in Chico, the main city near Paradise.

Lisa Almaguer, the public information officer for the Butte County Department of Public Health, said that Norovirus was confirmed at Neighborhood Church, a Chico shelter where about 200 evacuees are staying.

Almaguer did not know how many people were ill but said that the sick have been separated from the healthy.

Such outbreaks are “not uncommon” in relatively small spaces where lots of people are living, she said.

