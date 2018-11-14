Body of 3rd Victim Linked to Woolsey Fire Discovered in Agoura Hills; Some Residents Allowed to Return Home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The death toll linked to the devastating Woolsey Fire rose to three Wednesday after authorities confirmed the discovery of a body in Agoura Hills.

Cadaver dogs found the victim's body in a badly burned home after responding to the 32000 block of Lobo Canyon Road at about 6 a.m., the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department officials said.

Homicide detectives are conducting an apparent fire related death investigation, according to a news release.

Authorities believe the victim was lived in a home in the area, but they won't know for sure until the body is identified.

Meanwhile, a searchable map provided by Cal Fire indicates which areas are still evacuated across Los Angeles and Ventura counties.

No further details were immediately available.

Two Previous Victims Still Unidentified

The fire was already linked to two deaths in Malibu.

The badly burned bodies were discovered Nov. 9 in an SUV found on Mulholland Highway.

Authorities do not believe the victims lived in the area.

"Those people have been accounted for,” Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau Sgt. Guillermo Morales said. “We think they were trying to evacuate, and we kind of know who they might be, but we’re waiting for the coroner to do the identification.”

Another Flare-Up Wednesday

Meanwhile, flames from the 97,620-acre Woolsey Fire flared up again Wednesday morning in the Santa Monica Mountains, this time in the hills above Point Mugu.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed large flames burning along a brush-covered hillside.

The flames had mostly subsided by 6:30 a.m., just after the sun came up.

A flare-up Tuesday burned about 1,000 acres near Lake Sherwood, prompting residents of Lake Sherwood and Hidden Valley to evacuate their homes.

The Woolsey Fire is burning into its seventh day, having scorched nearly 153 square miles. The fire was 47 percent contained as of Wednesday morning, a Cal Fire update stated.

About 483 structures have been destroyed in the fire and another 57,000 remain threatened, according to Cal Fire.

Nearly 37,00 firefighters are still attacking the blaze, which has been linked to two deaths in Malibu.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

L.A. County Evacuations

All evacuations were lifted Wednesday in Calabasas, the City tweeted just after 11:30 a.m.

In addition, some residents in the Malibu area were also allowed to return home Wednesday afternoon while some parts of the city were reopened to residents and businesses even earlier.

The following areas were reopened to residents only at 2 p.m.: Pacific Coast Highway from Carbon Canyon Road (east) to Webb Way (west), the neighborhoods of Serra Retreat and Sweetwater Mesa, areas from the eastern city limits to Webb Way and from the ocean to the northern Malibu city limits.

Officials moved the checkpoint verifying residency from Pacific Coast Highway and Coastline Road to Pacific Coast Highway and Carbon Canyon Road in the City of Malibu. Only residents who live in the repopulated areas west of Carbon Canyon Road will be permitted to enter that area, while the area west of Webb Way will remain closed.

While some areas of Los Angeles County were being repopulated, evacuation orders remained in effect for the following areas:

Remaining areas of Topanga

The Malibu Colony neighborhood and Civic Center area

Portions of Westlake Village

Unincorporated areas of L.A. county directly affected by the fire

For the latest information about evacuations in L.A. County, visit www.lacounty.gov/woolseyfire.

Ventura County Evacuations

For the latest information about evacuations in Ventura County visit www.vcemergency.com.

Ventura County Fire Chief Mark Lorenzen said more than 50,000 people remain evacuated in his county due to the blaze.

Evacuation orders were lifted for homes in the Lake Sherwood community north of the lake and south of Potrero Road. That includes homes along Lake Sherwood Drive, Stone Creek Court, Baybrook Court, David Lane, Ravensbury Street, Cricketfield Court, Trentham Road, Cal Fire officials reported.

Road closures that remain in place:

Potrero Road at Stafford Road

Potrero Road at Wendy Drive

Westlake Boulevard at Carlisle Road

